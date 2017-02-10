Girls Basketball: Whitson sets school mark in Randolph win

Finishing with 41 points, Whitson was 8 of 13 from 3-point range and 13 of 23 overall while also coming up with five steals and three rebounds. Hannah Neil added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Maddie Grant finished with seven points and seven rebounds in the Rockets' victory.

“We moved the ball efficiently on the offensive end tonight,” said Randolph head coach Dennis Trom. “Alyssa did a great job of moving within the offense and the girls did a great job of getting the ball in her hands. The girls are working hard to make sure we finish the season strong.”

Randolph (17-6, 10-2 SEC) heads to Grand Meadow on Monday and Hope Lutheran on Tuesday before wrapping up the regular season on Friday, Feb. 17 at home against LeRoy-Ostrander.