    Girls Basketball: Lake City drops HVL tilt with Stewartville

    By RE Sports on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:46 p.m.

    Eighth-grader Erin Lamb had a game-high 27 points, with teammate Lily Welch dropping in 16 points as Stewartville beat Lake City in Hiawatha Valley League play Thursday at Lincoln High School, 68-40.

    For Lake City, Morgan West led the team with 12 points along with four rebounds. Daynalyn Jostock approached a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds.

    With its losing streak now at seven games, Lake City (9-12, 3-11 HVL) will head to Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday.

    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
