Girls Basketball: Lake City drops HVL tilt with Stewartville
Eighth-grader Erin Lamb had a game-high 27 points, with teammate Lily Welch dropping in 16 points as Stewartville beat Lake City in Hiawatha Valley League play Thursday at Lincoln High School, 68-40.
For Lake City, Morgan West led the team with 12 points along with four rebounds. Daynalyn Jostock approached a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds.
With its losing streak now at seven games, Lake City (9-12, 3-11 HVL) will head to Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday.