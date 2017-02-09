Boys Basketball: Stewartville stuns Lake City

Nik Thiel paced Stewartville with 15 points, followed by 14 from Carter Groski. Stewartville took a 30-26 halftime lead thanks to six 3-pointers in the first half.

For Lake City, Reid Gastner led the way with 14 points, followed by 11 from Marc Kjos. Lake City managed to take a 38-37 lead with 5 minutes, 36 seconds to play, but a Kjos 3-point try with 15 seconds to go missed the mark, allowing Barnes to hit the game-clinching free throws.

Lake City (16-4, 11-2 HVL) looks to rebound next Tuesday at home against Rochester Lourdes.