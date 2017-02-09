Girls Basketball: McCauley puts K-W past Goodhue in OT

The game went to overtime thanks to Mara Quam, who hit three layups with a second left in the game to tie the game at 68-68. Quam had a game-high 35 points. Behind her, Savannah Bleess finished with 17 points for the Knights, followed by seven for Tess Hokanson.

For the Wildcats, Sydney Lodermeier poured in 31 points with 10 rebounds, followed by 14 points from McKenzie Ryan, 12 points for Maddy Miller and 10 points and nine rebounds from Emily Benrud.

Winners of five straight, K-W (14-7, 8-4 HVL) heads to Byron Thursday while Goodhue (17-4, 9-3 HVL) is at Pine Island on Thursday.