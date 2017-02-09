Girls Basketball: Hayfield rolls against Z-M
Down 47-16 at halftime, Zumbrota-Mazeppa was no match for Hayfield on Tuesday night, taking a 74-31 Hiawatha Valley League loss.
Ali Hunstad and Makayla Arendt both finished in double figures for the Cougars with 10 points each. No other Z-M player had more than three points.
For the Vikings, Carrie Rutledge put up a game-high 31 points, followed by 10 from Maggie Streightiff and eight from Emily Sprau.
The Cougars (10-11, 6-9 HVL) play host to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday.