Boys Basketball: McNamara reaches milestone in Goodhue win over K-W
Goodhue senior post Jacob McNamara netted his 1,000th career point as part of a 16-point effort Tuesday in a 58-29 Hiawatha Valley League victory at Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.
McNamara also hauled in four rebounds and had two assists. Nicholas Thomforde was 3-for-3 from 3-point range, finishing the night with 11 points as the Wildcats built a 37-14 halftime lead.
Gavin Roosen was the only Knight in double digits with 11 points. The next highest was Tate Erlandson with six points.
Winners of three straight, Goodhue (19-2, 11-2 HVL) head to Faribault Thursday to face Section 1A foe Bethlehem Academy. K-W (1-18, 0-11 HVL) plays host to Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Friday.