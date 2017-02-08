Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Boys Basketball: McNamara reaches milestone in Goodhue win over K-W

    By RE Sports Today at 3:33 p.m.

    Goodhue senior post Jacob McNamara netted his 1,000th career point as part of a 16-point effort Tuesday in a 58-29 Hiawatha Valley League victory at Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.

    McNamara also hauled in four rebounds and had two assists. Nicholas Thomforde was 3-for-3 from 3-point range, finishing the night with 11 points as the Wildcats built a 37-14 halftime lead.

    Gavin Roosen was the only Knight in double digits with 11 points. The next highest was Tate Erlandson with six points.

    Winners of three straight, Goodhue (19-2, 11-2 HVL) head to Faribault Thursday to face Section 1A foe Bethlehem Academy. K-W (1-18, 0-11 HVL) plays host to Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Friday.  

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolboys basketballGoodhue WildcatsKenyon-Wanamingo Knights
    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement
    randomness