    Boys Basketball: Cougars take down Hayfield

    By RE Sports Today at 3:27 p.m.

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa inched closer to a .500 mark in the Hiawatha Valley League, notching a 59-51 home win against Hayfield on Tuesday.

    Pacing the Cougars was Jacob Niebuhr, who finished with a team-high 16 points along with three assists and four rebounds. Isaiah Nolte added 12 points and three rebounds, and Tyler Grudem added 10 points in the victory. Alex Guse tallied seven points, six assists and six rebounds.

    The Vikings' Trace Tebay finished with a game-high 26 points along with seven rebounds, while Mason Tapp also finished in double figures with 10.

    Z-M (13-7, 6-7 HVL) heads to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday.

    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
