Boys Basketball: Tigers upend Panthers in key matchup

Leading Lake City was Marc Kjos, who had a team-high 19 points on 5 of 6 shooting from 3-point range while also coming up with three rebounds and three assists. Mitch Marien finished with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Nathan Heise had 11 points with a 3-for-5 night from 3-point range.

Finstuen neared a triple double, tallying 27 points on 12 of 17 shooting to go with 11 rebounds, seven assists and five steals. In the first half alone, Finstuen had 18 points on 9 of 12 shooting with eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Mark Mboya Kotieno came up with 13 points and seven rebounds while no other Pine Island player had more than four points.

While the Tigers managed to hit 12 3-pointers, the Panthers were 0-for-11 from beyond the arc on Tuesday.

Lake City (16-3, 11-1 HVL) heads to Stewartville Thursday while Pine Island (16-4, 8-3 HVL) hosts Kasson-Mantorville on Friday.