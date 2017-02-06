Football: Cannon Falls names Dan Meyers as head coach

“Josh was the head coach, and he just wanted to be offensive coordinator. He didn't want to miss anything with (his son) Mason (Hofstedt's) career because of coaching,” Meyers said by phone on Monday. “He told me last fall, so it was my opportunity to take a chance to take the job. I have two sons, the oldest in third grade, and I want to carry forward the tradition that Josh has going.”

Meyers, a Cannon Falls native and teacher and weight-lifting coach at Northfield High School, has a long history in coaching. The past two seasons, Meyers has been the defensive coordinator at Cannon Falls, and held the same position with the Raiders for a couple of year as well. Prior to his 2007 debut with Northfield, Meyers was in the Bloomington Kennedy system for three seasons.

His most recent post of coaching power lifters will be a central part of his tenure.

“We've got a good weight lifting program and a lot of guys are coming up with that,” Meyers said. “We lost a great senior class. The group we have coming up is small, but they're good and they're dedicated.”

And with young sons in the Cannon Falls school system, Meyers is dedicating his future to the program as well.

“Absolutely. That's the plan. I want to keep it going for a long time and have Bomber football be a good experience for the next 10-15 years at least,” Meyers said.

Notably, the Bombers will be low in numbers next fall after graduating a large senior class. But Meyers sees growth in the youth program.

“I think its about the youth levels. We try to not tackle early. In third-, fourth-grade, you lose kids if you do that. We try to push that to fifth-grade and hope to keep numbers and not worry about winning and losing, to keep it fun and make a team. We want to keep 20-25 guys per grade at the seventh- and eighth-grade levels and hopefully we cant retain those kids.”

A power running game and a stout defense will be Meyer's direction, but a change in opponents will be key as well.

“We're going to have a different schedule, in the middle tier so we're bumping down to that group with Triton and Caledonia instead of Stewartville and Kasson-Mantorville. So that's better competition for what our enrollment is. That will be a good change for us.”

A name-change at the top is the notable change, but Meyers, brother of Keith, a Cannon Falls assistant baseball coach and pitcher for the amateur baseball Bears, is going to try to keep everything else the same.

“We're trying to keep everything in place,” Meyers said. “We like what we have. So far, I think we're going to be able to do that, with some new blood in the younger levels as well. We're going to keep doing what we do.”