Boys Basketball: St. Charles speeds by Lake City

St. Charles was able to keep the pace up in the second half. However, Lake City struggled to keep up as the Saints came away with the 78-67 road victory.

“We got pretty gassed at the end,” said Lake city junior forward Zach Bremer. “We were kind of tired coming in tonight (after playing Kasson-Mantorville Friday). But we played through it and kept coming back. We had a hard fight against them and tried our best.”

Tigers' head coach Greg Berge added, “We got to slow down the tempo a little more. If we keep that game in the 50s or 60s, that's more advantageous for us.”

The two teams traded buckets for most of the first half, with Lake City leading 28-20 following a layup from Bremer, who scored 13 of his 17 points before halftime. St. Charles managed to take a 36-32 lead with 3:45 to go before the break after back-to-back 3-pointers by Ryan McCormick and Nolan Boice. But, after a Bremer layup and a three-point play by Marc Kjos, the Tigers held the edge at halftime, 42-41.

With St. Charles putting their focus on the perimeter, namely Kjos and Nathan Heise, Bremer and Reid Gastner were able to find plenty of room to maneuver offensively in the post while Mitch Marien drove the lane. Marien ended the first half with 11 points, followed by 10 for Gastner.

“Our game plan was to feed inside, kick out and get open shots. Create for each other,” said Bremer, who also had seven rebounds. “It just happened that me and Reid had the open shots tonight.”

Tied at 48-48 with 13:08 to play, the Saints' frenetic pace finally caught up to the Tigers as St. Charles scored 13 straight for their biggest lead of the night, 61-48.

Leading St. Charles' surge was junior guard Kaden Vaughn, who had 19 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, going 6 of 10 from 3-point range on the evening.

“He's an excellent shooter and you can't leave him alone,” Berge said of Vaughn. “He got a few of those in transition, when our transition defense was a little slow getting back. He can score in bunches. Defensively, we weren't in the gap like we normally are, so there were too many straight-line drives and it was too easy for them to get to the bucket (in the second half).”

Wit 1:45 left, Gastner hit a 3-pointer for the last of his Lake City-best 18 points before the Saints pulled away with free throws to give the Tigers its first section loss while snapping the team's 12-game home winning streak. A large discrepancy in the game was at the free-throw line, where St. Charles was 13 of 17, compared to 1 of 1 for Lake City.

“We did a lot of good things, and I told the guys after not to hang their heads. They're a good team,” Berge said. “We competed to the very end. Hopefully, we'll get another chance to play them, and I like our chances.”

Along with his 18 points, Gastner had eight rebounds and four assists while Marien finished with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Tigers.

Carson Jensen finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for St. Charles (13-5). Drew Leistikow came up with eight points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Lake City (15-3) is slated to play another key Section 1AA match-up Tuesday at home against Hiawatha Valley League foe Pine Island.