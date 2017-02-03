Boys Basketball: Goodhue gets past Hayfield

Behind McNamara and Buck, brothers Ben and Sam Opsahl had nine points each for the sixth-ranked (Class 1A) Wildcats.

The Vikings' Trace Tebay led the game with 18 points, followed by 13 for Drew Olive and 12 for Mason Tapp. Only one other player – Dominic Dublin with six points – scored for Hayfield.

Goodhue (18-2, 10-2 HVL) will travel to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.

Tuesday

Goodhue 55, Kasson-Mantorville 38

Scoring 14 of his 17 points after halftime, Taylor Buck led a trio of double-digit scorers for Goodhue in a 55-38 Hiawatha Valley League win on Tuesday.

Both Lucas Thomforde and Jacob McNamara finished with 13 points, followed by six for Ben Opsahl.

Brendan Knoll was the only KoMets player in double figures with 11 points.