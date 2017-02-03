Girls Basektball: Goodhue takes down Hayfield at the horn

“It was pretty fun. We had a 10-point lead that we let get away, but we got the win,” said Wildcats head coach Josh Wieme. “We just ran an offense, and Maddy (Miller) kicked the ball to the corner, the buzzer went off but the ball was in the air. A great job by McKenzie, and by everyone to win this game.”

Sydney Lodermeier and Megan Ryan led Goodhue with 12 points each, followed by Maddy Miller's 11. McKenzie had nine, all on 3-pointers.

“The real story was Emily Benrud,” said Wieme. “She didn't leave the floor, and (Hayfield's) Maggie Streightiff to three points. She's usually in the 20s. It was the best game you've ever seen from someone that didn't score a single point.”

Olivia Matti's 18 points were tops for the Vikings.

Goodhue (17-3, 9-2) host Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.