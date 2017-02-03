Boys Basketball: Pine Island beats Byron
Pine Island hit nine 3-pointers and cruised to an 80-66 victory over Hiawatha Valley League foe Byron on Friday.
Camden Heepke hit six of those long-distance shots, finishing with 26 points for the Panthers. Broc Finstuen had 19 points in the win, with Joe Bauer's 11 points giving Pine Island three double-digit scorers.
Bjorn Knudson's 18 points were a game-high for the Bears.
Pine Island (15-3, 8-2) finishes a three-game road trip with games at Chatfield on Monday, and at Lake City on Tuesday.