    Boys Basketball: Pine Island beats Byron

    By RE Sports on Feb 3, 2017 at 9:14 p.m.

    Pine Island hit nine 3-pointers and cruised to an 80-66 victory over Hiawatha Valley League foe Byron on Friday.

    Camden Heepke hit six of those long-distance shots, finishing with 26 points for the Panthers. Broc Finstuen had 19 points in the win, with Joe Bauer's 11 points giving Pine Island three double-digit scorers.

    Bjorn Knudson's 18 points were a game-high for the Bears.

    Pine Island (15-3, 8-2) finishes a three-game road trip with games at Chatfield on Monday, and at Lake City on Tuesday.

    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
