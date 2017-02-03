Boys Basketball: Cannon Falls edges K-W

Ryan Dirckx scored 17 points for the Bombers, and hit a couple of key free throws down the stretch to lead Cannon Falls to victory. The Rockets' Gavin Roosen matched Dirckx with 17 points, adding three steals and a pair of assists as well.

Dirckx had six rebounds and four assists, with Anthony Hurton adding five rebounds, four assists and two steals to the winning effort.

Jack Buelke had four rebounds and four assists to go with nine points in the loss.

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday with K-W (1-17, 0-10 HVL) hosting Goodhue, and Cannon Falls (4-13, 3-7) hosting Triton.