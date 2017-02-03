So the team has to pick its spots to ratchet up the intensity. And Thursday against Southeast Conference West division leaders Schaeffer Academy, the Rockets picked the perfect time to pick their spots.

Down by as much as eight in the second half, Randolph's defense proved to be the catalyst in a 51-48 come-from-behind victory that came down to the final minute.

“They were drained, but by God, they came up with an extra ounce of energy in the last 90 seconds,” said Rockets head coach Kent Otte. “They didn't quit. We always say, 'Believe,' and tonight, it definitely came true.”

In the final minute, the Lions went ahead 46-41 after a pair of free throws from Micah Hunskor. But Randolph chipped away as Andrew Wenstrom hit a pair of free throws with 51 seconds let, followed by a Carsyn Gunderson layup at the 44-second mark to make it a 46-45 Schaeffer lead.

Early in the game, the Rockets got wide-open looks from 3-point range thanks to a move to the triangle offense. Only, the shots weren't falling. So, Randolph went back to its comfort zone and attacked the hoop in the second half, which helped three Rockets – Gunderson (15), Grant Otte (11) and Wenstrom (10) – reach double-digit points.

“We spread our out our offense and let guys dribble-drive to the hoop,” Grant said. “It started working for us because we got the defense moving and got some baskets in the paint.”

Because of the late press, Randolph's defense left the Lions discombobulated. And after Gunderson cut the deficit to one, sophomore Joey Erickson picked his spot for the biggest defensive play of the game.

With Schaeffer trying to kill the clock, Erickson gambled on a steal attempt at half-court and poked the ball loose. Erickson had a wide-open look at the hoop as he laid the ball up to give the Rockets a 47-46 lead with 27 seconds to play.

“He turned his back to me and coach has told us in practice that if they turn their back, go after it,” said Erickson, who had nine points. “I took a chance and I went after it and got the steal.”

Kent added, “Joe timed it perfectly. He caught them when he came off his guy and got him when his back was turned. When (the Schaeffer player) turned back with the ball, Joe was there to take it. Joe's only a sophomore but he's tenacious. He's intuitive and he knows when to take advantage of situations.”

Hunskor got the lead back for the Lions, hitting a runner with 16 seconds remaining for a 48-47 advantage for the last of his team-high 12 points.

The Rockets had one more chance on the offensive end, and they stayed with the aggressive attack. Grant picked his spot, hitting a layup with four seconds left to put Randolph up again, 49-48.

“Time was running down and I brought it up the court and kicked it up to the wing. I got the ball swung back to me and I decided to attack the hoop,” Grant said. “Shots weren't falling, so I was going to make my last basket count and just attack the hoop and see what happens.”

Schaeffer's last chance on offense never came to fruition, thanks to the Rockets' defense as the Lions' in-bounds pass went out of bounds, giving possession back to Randolph. After a quick foul, Grant hit both free throws at the line with 0.3 seconds left, sealing the come-from-behind victory.

With Thursday's victory, the Rockets (10-7, 7-2 SEC) remain in the hunt for the West division title with Schaeffer (14-4, 11-2 SEC).

“We control our destiny now,” Kent said. “If we win out, we'll at least get a share (of the conference title). But we got some tough ones coming.”

Randolph will be on the road Saturday at Houston before hosting Spring Grove on Tuesday as the team plays seven of its last eight games at home.