Boys Basketball: Lourdes snags road win over K-W

K-W's Gavin Roosen led all scorers with 21 points, with teammate Jack Beulke neared a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds. Calvin Steberg added five rebounds and five assists in the loss.

Daniel Galkowski paced Lourdes with 15 points, followed closely by Noah Hillman and Dominic Sieve with 14 points apiece.

The Knights (0-16, 0-9 HVL) host Medford for a non-conference game Thursday.