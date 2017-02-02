Boys Basketball: Z-M stops losing skid

With the victory, the Cougars snapped their losing streak at four games.

Niebuhr finished with a team-high 14 points along with eight rebounds. Isaiah Nolte came up with 11 points while Robvon Jackson and Isaiah Stueber each had 10 for Z-M. Jackson also grabbed eight rebounds and had three steals in the victory.

The Tigers got a game-high 22 points from Carter Groski. No other Stewartville player had more than seven points as the team was held to 32 percent shooting and 2 of 9 from the free-throw line.

The Cougars (11-6, 4-6 HVL) return home Thursday against Kasson-Mantorville.