    Boys Basketball: Z-M stops losing skid

    By RE Sports on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:23 p.m.

    Four players – led by Jacob Niebuhr – finished in double digits for Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday in a 55-46 Hiawatha Valley League victory against Stewartville in Stewartville.

    With the victory, the Cougars snapped their losing streak at four games.

    Niebuhr finished with a team-high 14 points along with eight rebounds. Isaiah Nolte came up with 11 points while Robvon Jackson and Isaiah Stueber each had 10 for Z-M. Jackson also grabbed eight rebounds and had three steals in the victory.

    The Tigers got a game-high 22 points from Carter Groski. No other Stewartville player had more than seven points as the team was held to 32 percent shooting and 2 of 9 from the free-throw line.

    The Cougars (11-6, 4-6 HVL) return home Thursday against Kasson-Mantorville.

    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
