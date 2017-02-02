Girls Basketball: K-M fights off Goodhue in ranked battle

But Class 1A's second-ranked squad had trouble scoring in the paint and the comeback try fell short as the KoMets came away with a 52-49 Hiawatha Valley League win Tuesday.

“(Scott's injury) was a really big opportunity for us to take advantage and we couldn't do it,” said Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme. “It seemed like we had countless missed opportunities inside, missing two-foot bunnies, shot that we need to make if we want to beat a good team like this.”

Maddy Miller was the Wildcats' top scorer with 16 points, followed by 12 for Sydney Lodermeier, nine for Megan Ryan and five for Kate Opsahl.

MiKayla Grant led K-M with 14 points, followed by 11 for Meredith Wright.

The Wildcats (16-3, 8-2 HVL) face another tough challenge on the road Friday at ninth-ranked (2A) Hayfield.