Boys Basketball: Lake City cruises to win over Cannon Falls
Lake City had three players score at least 10 points while holding Cannon Falls' highest scorer to eight in a 68-34 Tigers victory on Tuesday.
Nathan Heise led the Hiawatha Valley Leage game with 17 points, with Marc Kjos adding 13 and Zach Bremer 10 in the win.
Ryan Dirckx and Carlton Lindow both had eight points for the Bombers.
Lake City (14-2, 10-0 HVL) host Kasson-Mantorville on Friday, and Cannon Falls will welcome Kenyon-Wanamingo the same day.