Boys Basketball: Lake City cruises to win over Cannon Falls

Recommended for you

Nathan Heise led the Hiawatha Valley Leage game with 17 points, with Marc Kjos adding 13 and Zach Bremer 10 in the win.

Ryan Dirckx and Carlton Lindow both had eight points for the Bombers.

Lake City (14-2, 10-0 HVL) host Kasson-Mantorville on Friday, and Cannon Falls will welcome Kenyon-Wanamingo the same day.