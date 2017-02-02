Search
    Girls Basketball: Pine Island gets by Lake City

    By RE Sports on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:14 p.m.

    Four players scored in double figures for Pine Island as the Panthers knocked off Lake City, 61-48, in Hiawatha Valley League action on Tuesday.

    Eliza Warneke had 14 points for Pine Island, while Brooke Sinning, Autumn Pin and Emilie Rucker each added 13. Warneke also had 19 rebounds and three steals. Pin added six boards and six assists.

    No individual stats were available from the Tigers.

    Pine Island (13-5, 5-5 HVL) has home games against St. Charles on Thursday, and Byron on Friday, while Lake City (9-9, 3-9) heads to Kasson-Mantorville on Friday.

    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
