Girls Basketball: BA nudges by Cannon Falls
Bethlehem Academy held a three-point lead at halftime, but Cannon Falls could not make up the difference in a 54-49 Hiawatha Valley League loss for the Bombers on Tuesday.
Tatum Pickar had 20 points and eight rebounds for Cannon Falls, while Kaly Banks had seven points and 13 boards.
Keely Skluzacek had a game-high 33 points for the Cardinals.
The Bombers (3-14, 1-8 HVL) host Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday, and cross the Wisconsin border to face Ellsworth on Monday.