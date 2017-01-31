Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Boys Basketball: Lourdes edges Goodhue in low-scoring affair

    By RE Sports on Jan 31, 2017 at 2:10 p.m.

    Fourth-ranked Goodhue slowed it down against Rochester Lourdes on Saturday, and the Eagles played the same game. In the end, the Eagles would came away with a 38-34 Hiawatha Valley League victory.

    The Wildcats had a chance to tie or take the lead late, but a missed shot was rebounded by Lourdes and a pair of foul shots sealed the win for the Eagles.

    Taylor Buck, Ben Opsahl and Jacob McNamara each had 10 points for Goodhue (16-2, 8-2 HVL), which hosts Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, and Hayfield on Friday.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolboys basketballGoodhue Wildcats
    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement
    randomness