Boys Hockey: Mankato West gets OT goal against Wingers
Nathan Phinney's goal 2 minutes, 40 seconds into overtime lifted Mankato West to a 3-2 victory over visiting Red Wing on Saturday.
Kyle Looft had a first-period goal for the Scarlets, who led 1-0 until Seth Cushing scored at 4:30 of the second on assists from Nick Ramstad and Logan Sammon. At 10:58, Tyler DeFore finished off a Cam Blue pass to put the Wingers up 2-1. But at 5:15 of the third, Hunter Snell tied the game.
Red Wing managed just 17 shots in the contest, and seven of those came in the second period.
Zach Harding made 27 saves in the loss, while Jackson Peterson made stops on 13 of the 15 shots he saw. Lucas Baker made two saves in 39 seconds of play for West.
Red Wing (8-8-0) heads to Albert Lea on Tuesday, and visits Rochester Lourdes on Thursday.