    Wrestling: Cannon Falls fourth at Century invite

    By RE Sports on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:35 a.m.

    Cannon Falls and nine other teams competed in the Rochester Century Panther Invite on Saturday, with the Bombers finishing fourth with 99.5 points. Plainview-Elgin-Millville won the tournament with 219.0 points, followed by Annandale-Maple Lake (181.0) and Lake ville South (170.5).

    At 106, Cooper Peterson placed second for Cannon Falls, which was duplicated by Gavin Gates at 138. Dylan Rohr (145), Hayden Strain (160) and Ryan Linde (195) finished in third for the Bombers.

    On Tuesday, Cannon Falls will be in Wells for a triangular with Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial and host United South Central.

    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
