    Girls Basketball: Goodhue pulls away from Stewartville

    By RE Sports on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:22 p.m.

    Goodhue turned a 10-point halftime lead over Stewartville into a 64-47 Hiawatha Valley League victory on Friday.

    Sydney Lodermeier and McKenzie Ryan each had 14 points for the Wildcats, while Lodermeier added five rebounds and six steals. Ryan had five boards and three steals. Maddy Miller chipped in 12 points.

    Erin Lamb had 17 points to pace the Tigers.

    Goodhue (16-2, 8-1 HVL) has a pair of road games next week, beginning with Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday.

