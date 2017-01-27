Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Girls Basketball: Pine Island rallies for win over Cannon Falls

    By RE Sports on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:03 p.m.

    Pine Island pulled out of its funk just in time, pulling away from Cannon Falls for a 48-34 Hiawatha Valley League victory on Friday.

    The Panthers were down 18-15 at halftime, but Eliza Warneke's 28 points led the way to a win. Pine Island's Autumn Pin added 10 points, which were more than any Bomber was able to reach on the evening.

    Tatum Pickar's nine points were a game-high for Cannon Falls, with Kaly Banks adding eight points and six rebounds.

    Pine Island (12-5, 4-5 HVL) hosts Lake City on Tuesday, the beginning of a five-game home stand. Cannon Falls (3-12, 1-8) welcomes Mable-Canton on Saturday.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolgirls basketballcannon falls bombersPine Island Panthers
    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement
    randomness