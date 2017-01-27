The Panthers were down 18-15 at halftime, but Eliza Warneke's 28 points led the way to a win. Pine Island's Autumn Pin added 10 points, which were more than any Bomber was able to reach on the evening.

Tatum Pickar's nine points were a game-high for Cannon Falls, with Kaly Banks adding eight points and six rebounds.

Pine Island (12-5, 4-5 HVL) hosts Lake City on Tuesday, the beginning of a five-game home stand. Cannon Falls (3-12, 1-8) welcomes Mable-Canton on Saturday.