Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Boys Basketball: Goodhue escapes Stewartville

    By RE Sports on Jan 27, 2017 at 9:47 p.m.

    Stewartville held a one-point lead at halftime, but Goodhue got its offense rolling in the second half to come away with a 46-37 Hiawatha Valley League victory on Friday.

    The Tigers took a 15-14 advantage into the break, but the Wildcats outscored Stewartville, 32-22, over the final 18 minutes. Taylor Buck had 18 points and four steals to lead Goodhue, with Ben Opsahl adding 13 points and five rebounds.

    Carter Groski's 14 points were a team best for the Tigers.

    Goodhue (16-1, 8-1 HVL) heads south to Rochester to face Lourdes on Saturday.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolboys basketballGoodhue Wildcats
    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement
    randomness