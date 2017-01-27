Boys Basketball: Goodhue escapes Stewartville

The Tigers took a 15-14 advantage into the break, but the Wildcats outscored Stewartville, 32-22, over the final 18 minutes. Taylor Buck had 18 points and four steals to lead Goodhue, with Ben Opsahl adding 13 points and five rebounds.

Carter Groski's 14 points were a team best for the Tigers.

Goodhue (16-1, 8-1 HVL) heads south to Rochester to face Lourdes on Saturday.