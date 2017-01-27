Search
    Boys Basketball: CHOF takes down K-W

    By RE Sports on Jan 27, 2017 at 9:14 p.m.

    Gavin Roosen poured in 30 points for Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday, but Christ's Household of Faith had four players with at least 12 points which led to an 85-66 win over the Knights.

    Jack Beulke added 14 points, six assists and nine rebounds for K-W, but it was not enough as Jacob Bluhm had 28 points for the Lions. Dillon Alleman (18), Jackson Rohlf (13) and Erik Strandlund (12) also reached double figures for CHOF.

    K-W (0-15) will look to enter the win column on Tuesday at Rochester Lourdes.

    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
