    Boys Basketball: Pine Island stops Cannon Falls

    By RE Sports on Jan 27, 2017 at 8:56 p.m.

    Mark Mboya Kotieno scored 19 points, and three of his Pine Island teammates combined for 32 more, as the Panthers took care of Cannon Falls, 72-50, in Friday night's Hiawatha Valley League game.

    Camden Heepke had 12 points for Pine Island, with Joe Bauer and Broc Finstuen each adding 10.

    Ryan Dirckx had a game-high 21 points for the Bombers, with Anthony Hurton adding 14. But no other Cannon Falls player managed more than five in the loss.

    Pine Island (13-3, 7-2 HVL) hosts Randolph on Monday, while Cannon Falls (3-11, 2-6) welcomes Wabasha-Kellogg on Saturday.

    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
