Boys Basketball: Pine Island stops Cannon Falls
Mark Mboya Kotieno scored 19 points, and three of his Pine Island teammates combined for 32 more, as the Panthers took care of Cannon Falls, 72-50, in Friday night's Hiawatha Valley League game.
Camden Heepke had 12 points for Pine Island, with Joe Bauer and Broc Finstuen each adding 10.
Ryan Dirckx had a game-high 21 points for the Bombers, with Anthony Hurton adding 14. But no other Cannon Falls player managed more than five in the loss.
Pine Island (13-3, 7-2 HVL) hosts Randolph on Monday, while Cannon Falls (3-11, 2-6) welcomes Wabasha-Kellogg on Saturday.