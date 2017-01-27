Wrestling: Goodhue slips by Byron

After losing its first three matches, Goodhue rebounded with a win from Baxter O'Reilly (126) before dropping two more to fall behind 26-3.

But the Wildcats didn't lose again until the heavyweight bout, ripping off seven-straight wins. Kaleb O'Reilly (145) picked up his 100th-career win, leading into victories from Kelby O'Reilly (152), Garrett Huneke (160), Bailee O'Reilly (170), Mason Huemann (182), Kodee O'Reilly (195) and Schoenfelder.

Goodhue will take some time off before hitting the road to face top-ranked (Class 2A) Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday.