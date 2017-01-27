Search
    Wrestling: K-W splits triangualr

    By RE Sports on Jan 27, 2017 at 7:05 p.m.

    The top-ranked team in Class 2A showed once again why it is considered among the best ever in southern Minnesota as Kasson-Mantorville beat Kenyon-Wanamingo, 58-4, and host Stewartville, 63-3, at a triangular on Thursday. The Knights beat the Tigers, 61-9, in the other dual.

    At 132 pounds, Seth Brossard picked up a major decision against the KoMets, giving K-W its only points in the dual. Against Stewartville, Alec Johnson (113), Jeron Matson (120), Bradley Kish (126), Jaeden Sokoloski (138), Daniel Kish (145), Tyler Ryan (152), Matt Houglum (170) and Jesse Jackson (285) were all winners by fall for the Knights.

    K-W is off until Thursday's dual at Byron.

