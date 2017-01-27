Wrestling: K-W splits triangualr

At 132 pounds, Seth Brossard picked up a major decision against the KoMets, giving K-W its only points in the dual. Against Stewartville, Alec Johnson (113), Jeron Matson (120), Bradley Kish (126), Jaeden Sokoloski (138), Daniel Kish (145), Tyler Ryan (152), Matt Houglum (170) and Jesse Jackson (285) were all winners by fall for the Knights.

K-W is off until Thursday's dual at Byron.