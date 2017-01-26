Boys Basketball: Pine Island keeps Z-M at bay
With a trio of double-digit scorers, led by Broc Finstuen, the Pine Island boys' basketball team held off a second-half surge from Zumbrota-Mazeppa for a 53-50 Hiawatha Valley League between Highway 52 rivals on Tuesday.
Finstuen finished the game with a team-high 15 points along with seven rebounds and three assists. Camden Heepke had 12 points, and Mark Mboya Kotieno added 10 points in the Panthers' victory.
The Cougars' Jacob Niebuhr had a game-high 18 points to go with six rebounds as Z-M nearly recovered from a 10-point halftime deficit, out-scoring Pine Island in the second half, 32-25. Alex Guse added 15 points, and Isaiah Nolte put in seven points in the loss.
Winners of five straight, Pine Island (12-3, 6-2 HVL) is back home Friday against Cannon Falls. Z-M (10-5, 3-5 HVL) looks to snap a three-game losing streak Friday against Lake City.