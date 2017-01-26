Boys Basketball: Kjos leads Lake City over K-W

Kjos finished the game with 26 points, five assists and three steals, and was joined in double figures by Mitch Marien (17), Reid Gastner (14) and Nathan Heise (10). The Tigers hit a school-record 17 3-pointers, the Knights hits just 18 field goals all game.

K-W was led by Gavin Roosen's 23 points while Jack Beulke finished with seven points, six assists and five rebounds.

Lake City (12-2, 7-1 HVL) heads to Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Friday, with the Knights (0-13, 0-7) beginning a four-game home stretch on Thursday against Triton.