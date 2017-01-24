Search
    Boys Basketball: Pine Island hands Goodhue first loss

    By RE Sports on Jan 24, 2017 at 3:33 p.m.

    Broc Finstuen's game-high 29 points led Pine Island to a 57-51 victory over previously undefeated Goodhue on Monday. Finstuen also had 12 rebounds and five steals in the Hiawatha Valley League win.

    Camden Heepke had 12 points for the Panthers, and was just one of five Pine Island players to score.

    Jacob McNamara had 21 points for Goodhue, with Ben Opsahl adding 16 points and nine rebounds.

    The Panthers (11-3, 5-2 HVL) visits Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday while Goodhue (15-1, 7-1) heads to Stewartville on Friday.

    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
