Boys Basketball: Pine Island hands Goodhue first loss

Camden Heepke had 12 points for the Panthers, and was just one of five Pine Island players to score.

Jacob McNamara had 21 points for Goodhue, with Ben Opsahl adding 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Panthers (11-3, 5-2 HVL) visits Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday while Goodhue (15-1, 7-1) heads to Stewartville on Friday.