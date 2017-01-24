Boys Baksetball: Lake City bounces back, tops Triton
Lake City rebounded from a tough loss at Goodhue on Friday with a 77-57 victory over Triton on Monday.
The Tigers held the Cobras to 19 first-half points, and to 3-of-13 shooting from behind the 3-point arc for the game.
Lake City was led by Mitch Marien's 17 points, with Marc Kjos adding 16. Zach Bremer and Reid Gastner each scored 13 points in the win. Ethan Heitman led the Tigers with five rebounds.
Drew Kelly's 15 points were a game-high for Triton.
Lake City (11-2, 6-1 HVL) hosts Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.