Boys Basketball: Otte passes 1,000, Randolph wins

Grant Otte scored his 1,000th career point, and led Randolph to a 73-58 victory over Heritage Academy on Friday.

Otte had 27 points, while teammate Joey Erickson had 14. Rocket Calvin Stoesz had 13 points in the win.

Randolph (5-4) heads to Winona on Thursday to face Hope Lutheran.

resports The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. sports@republican-eagle.com (651) 301-7878