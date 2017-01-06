Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Boys Basketball: Lake City finishes off Lourdes

    By resports Today at 11:05 p.m.

    Marc Kjos gave Lake City a lead with 20 seconds to play, and Mitch Marien hit the insurance free-throws to give Lake City a 59-56 victory over Rochester Lourdes on Friday.

    The final game of a seven-game road trip, Lake City needed the late-game heroics after Dominic Sieve hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds on the clock to give the Eagles a one-point lead. But Kjos hit a shot, and a jump ball gave possession to the Tigers on the ensuing play. Marien then hit two foul shots and Lourdes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

    Kjos had a team-high 16 points, with Marien right there with 15. Zach Bremer had 13 points, and Reid Gastner 10 in the win.

    Daniel Galkowski led the Eagles with 25.

    Lake City (8-1, 4-0 HVL) hosts La Crescent on Monday, the beginning of a three-game home stretch.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolboys basketballLake City Tigers
    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement
    randomness