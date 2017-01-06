Boys Basketball: Lake City finishes off Lourdes

The final game of a seven-game road trip, Lake City needed the late-game heroics after Dominic Sieve hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds on the clock to give the Eagles a one-point lead. But Kjos hit a shot, and a jump ball gave possession to the Tigers on the ensuing play. Marien then hit two foul shots and Lourdes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Kjos had a team-high 16 points, with Marien right there with 15. Zach Bremer had 13 points, and Reid Gastner 10 in the win.

Daniel Galkowski led the Eagles with 25.

Lake City (8-1, 4-0 HVL) hosts La Crescent on Monday, the beginning of a three-game home stretch.