Boys Basketball: Goodhue pulls away from K-W

Taylor Buck's 17 points were a game high, with fellow Wildcats Ben Opsahl (14) and Jacob McNamara (12) also hitting double digits. Opsahl led Goodhue with nine rebounds and three assists.

Gavin Roosen had 15 points for the Knights, followed by Jack Beulke's 12. Beulke also had a team-high seven rebounds and two steals.

Goodhue (10-2, 4-1 HVL) heads to Southland on Saturday while K-W (0-10, 0-5) will welcome Triton on Tuesday.