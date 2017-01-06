Girls Basketball: Lake City can't solve Lourdes

Jostock had a game-high 23 points, adding 15 rebounds in the loss. Allison Kubista and Laura Heitman each had 11 points for Lake City, with Kubista pulling down seven boards.

Wynter Bergner led the Eagles with 19 points, much of which came on five 3-pointers. Lourdes hit eight 3-pointers as a team, while the Tigers did not make any.

Lake City (7-4, 2-4 HVL) hosts St. Charles on Tuesday.