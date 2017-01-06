Girls Basketball: Hayfield romps over Z-M
Hayfield had its way in every aspect of the game on Friday, taking down Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 62-32, in Hiawatha Valley League play.
Olivia Matti's 19 points led all scorers, and her Viking teammates Carrie Rutledge (18) and Maggie Streightiff (15) also scored in double figures. The Vikings also had a rebounding advantage (29-23) and hit 16 of 20 free throws compared to the Cougars' 7 of 9.
Makayla Arendt led Z-M with nine points and five rebounds. Natalie Majerus, Ali Hunstad and Tara Matuska each scored five points for the Cougars.
Z-M (6-6, 3-5 HVL) will look to climb back over .500 at Lewiston-Altura on Monday.