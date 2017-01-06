Girls Basketball: Goodhue holds off K-W

The Wildcats, who were down 27-25 at halftime, also got major contributions from Sydney Lodermeier, who finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Maddy Miller, who had nine points. Mariah Tipcke chipped in seven points as a reserve. “That was a nice jolt off the bench,” said Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme of Tipcke.

Mara Quam's 19 points was the Knights' best effort, with Savannah Bleess adding 16.

“It was a neat game. They went on an 8-0 run into halftime. Then we came back and they went back out,” Wieme said. “It was exciting, maybe a little sloppy, I'll admit that. But it was fun.”

Another key to the game was from the foul line. K-W was a perfect 10 of 10, but Goodhue hit 15 of 23 for a 13-point swing in free throws.

The Wildcats (10-2, 4-1 HVL) host Lyle/Pacelli on Saturday and Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday. The Knights (6-3, 3-1) will play its third home game in a row on Monday against Kasson-Mantorville with a trip to Dodge Center to face Triton coming on Tuesday.