Boys Basketball: Pine Island rolls Stewartville
Pine Island dominated its Hiawatha Valley League matchup against Stewartville, downing the Tigers, 56-41.
The Panthers were led by Broc Finstuen's 20 points and 11 rebounds. Pine Island's Camden Heepke finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, and Mark Mboya Kotieno had nine points and 10 rebounds.
“We had a big edge in rebounds tonight, 44-18. That was a big part of the game,” said Panthers head coach Jim McNamara. “And we played well defensively, holding them to 30 percent shooting.”
Sam Barnes led Stewartville with 17 points, and Carter Groski added 10 for the Tigers.
Pine Island (7-3, 3-1 HVL) hosts Bethlehem Academy on Saturday and visits Goodhue on Tuesday.