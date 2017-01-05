Girls Basketball: Rockets beat G-E, extend win streak to four

But now, following a 58-27 home Southeast Conference victory over Glenville-Emmons on Tuesday, the Rockets are rolling with a four-game win streak.

“It's been fun,” said Randolph junior forward Hannah Neil. “We are finally starting to play as a team with all the different ages.”

And now, they found something to hang their hat on: Defense. And that was apparent against the Wolverines after the Rockets surrendered just 10 points in the first half.

“We've worked a lot on defense in practice. We weren't a very good defensive team at the beginning of the year,” said Randolph head coach Dennis Trom. “We have to do it on the defensive end the rest of the way. We're not a high-scoring team, so we have to do it on the defensive end first and that usually carries our offense.”

Facing a G-E squad that didn't have a varsity lineup last year, the Rockets used their size advantage to make points in the paint come at a premium. No Wolverine finished in double digits, with Payton Cech tallying a team-high nine points, followed by seven for Sara Allison.

“Our bigs are really helping out down there (in the paint) and making them kick it out,” said Neil, who finished with 12 points for Randolph.

Neil was one of three Rocket players to finish in double digits. Andrea Splichal came off the bench and scored a team-high 16 points, and Alyssa Whitson added 10 in the victory.

By the end of the first half, up 33-10, Randolph already had eight players in the scorer's book.

“All year we've been very balanced offensively,” Trom said. “It's never just one girl scoring 20 or 30 points a game for us.”

Trom continued, “We're trying to become a cohesive group. At the beginning of the year we were up and down. And now, we're trying to establish a good pattern here and getting everyone to play together.”

On Thursday, the Rockets (8-4, 3-1 SEC) are on the road to face Section 1A foe Blooming Prairie.