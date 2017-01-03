Boys Basketball: Lake City falls to Robbinsdale Cooper

Cooper led just 26-23 at halftime, but Lake City shot 30.8 percent in the second half, and managed to get off just 13 shots to Cooper's 34, of which it hit 18 for 52.9 percent.

Mitch Marien led the Tigers with 16 points, the only Lake City player in double figures. Zach Bremer had a game-high 10 rebounds for the Tigers.

Beijan Newbern and Damien Gordon each had 16 points for Cooper.

Lake City is off until Friday's game at Rochester Lourdes.