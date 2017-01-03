Wrestling: Z-M 20th at Clash, K-W 27th

The Cougars opened the day with a 32-31 victory over Corona Del Sol, Ariz., but followed with losses to De La Salle, Calif. (35-32) and Owatonna (36-21).

Michael Majerus, Caden Steffen and Jarrett Haglund all went 5-1 in the tournament.

Kenyon-Wanamingo placed 27th, with losses to Foley, 28-25 and Glenbard North, Ill., 31-28, to go with a 42-31 win over Hermiston, Ore.

Bradely Kish and Jeron Matson were each a perfect 6-0 on the weekend.

Up next, Z-M hosts Byron for a dual on Thursday while K-W will head to a triangular on Friday with Maple River at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.