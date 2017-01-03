Wrestling: Goodhue takes fourth at Bi-State Classic

Bailee beat Elijah Alt of River Valley, Wis. in the championship match, winning the title, 3-2. Mason Huemann took fifth at 160 for the Wildcats, and went 7-2 in the two-day tournament.

Three other Goodhue wrestlers just missed out on placing, including Maddox O'Reilly (106), John Altendorf (113) and Kaleb O'Reilly (152).

Up next for the Wildcats is a triangular with Westfield at Lake City on Thursday, and triangular with La Crescent at Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Friday.