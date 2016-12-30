Search
    Boys Basketball: Pine Island tripped by St. Charles

    By resports on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:45 p.m.

    The outside shooting of St. Charles was able to out-duel Broc Finstuen, Mark Mboya Kotieno and the rest of Pine Island in an 80-77 win for the Saints in the St. Charles holiday tournament finals Friday.

    “It was a wild one,” said Panthers head coach Jim McNamara. “Very up-and-down the whole game. St. Charles was able to hit 14 3-pointers, while all of ours were inside. It was a tale of two different styles.”

    Finstuen ended up with 30 points and 10 rebounds while Mboya Kotieno tallied 23 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

    Pine Island (6-2) returns to Hiawatha Valley League play on Friday Jan. 6 at Stewartville.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
