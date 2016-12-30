Boys Basketball: Pine Island tripped by St. Charles

“It was a wild one,” said Panthers head coach Jim McNamara. “Very up-and-down the whole game. St. Charles was able to hit 14 3-pointers, while all of ours were inside. It was a tale of two different styles.”

Finstuen ended up with 30 points and 10 rebounds while Mboya Kotieno tallied 23 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

Pine Island (6-2) returns to Hiawatha Valley League play on Friday Jan. 6 at Stewartville.