Boys Basketball: Pine Island tripped by St. Charles
The outside shooting of St. Charles was able to out-duel Broc Finstuen, Mark Mboya Kotieno and the rest of Pine Island in an 80-77 win for the Saints in the St. Charles holiday tournament finals Friday.
“It was a wild one,” said Panthers head coach Jim McNamara. “Very up-and-down the whole game. St. Charles was able to hit 14 3-pointers, while all of ours were inside. It was a tale of two different styles.”
Finstuen ended up with 30 points and 10 rebounds while Mboya Kotieno tallied 23 points and eight rebounds in the loss.
Pine Island (6-2) returns to Hiawatha Valley League play on Friday Jan. 6 at Stewartville.