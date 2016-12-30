Wrestling: Z-M 2-1, K-W 1-2 at Clash

Jarrett Haglund and Michael Majerus both went 3-0, while Maverick Jackson, Jacob Bennett, Caden Steffen and Mike Vath all won twice.

The Cougars competed in Bracket A, which was won by Buchanan, Ca., which is ranked No. 2 in the country. No. 3 St. Edward, Ohio won Bracket B, taking down Apple Valley in the final dual.

Z-M will face De La Salle, Calif., Corona del Sol, Ariz. and Owatonna on Saturday.

In Bracket C, Kenyon-Wanamingo was up against No. 26 Washington, Ill. in the first round. The Knights picked up 11 points in the first three matches, but Washington won four of the first six bouts, and held off the upset bid with a 34-29 decision. K-W then faced Corona del Sol, and, while picking up five wins, the Knights surrendered three falls and two majors in a 38-19 loss. In its final match of the evening, K-W thumped Thompson, Ala., 57-19, winning nine matches by fall.

Fourth-ranked Lake Highland Prep out of Florida won Bracket C, and Park Hill Mo. won Bracket D. Those two teams will join Buchanan and St. Edward in the championship bracket on Saturday.

The Knights' 1-2 record places them in the 7th Bracket on Saturday along with Foley, Glenbard North and Hermiston, Ore. Both K-W's and Z-M's duals are scheduled for 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.