Boys Basketball: Z-M 2-0 at Winona State
Zumbrota-Mazeppa capped off a 2-0 appearance at the Winona State Invitational on Wednesday, beating Tri-City United 64-48.
Willy Heitmann and Alex Guse tied for the Cougars' team high in points with 13. Heitmann had four steals while Guse grabbed four rebounds in the victory. Jacob Niebuhr finished with eight points, six assists, seven rebounds and three steals for Z-M, and Isaiah Nolte added nine points in the victory.
Tuesday
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 59, Winona Cotter 50
Zumbrota-Mazeppa opened the Winona State Invitational Tuesday by beating Winona Cotter 59-50.
Leading 36-21 at halftime, Jacob Niebuhr had 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Alex Guse also approached the double-double mark with 15 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists. Four Cougars had three assists – Niebuhr, Landon Rauen, Isaiah Nolte and Guse – as the team finished Tuesday's game with 15 total.