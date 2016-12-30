Boys Basketball: Rockets' defense holds off Bombers

Joey Erickson and Andrew Wenstrom added eight points apiece for the Rockets, followed by seven for Calvin Stoesz.

The Bombers got a game-high 16 points from Cobie Vagts, followed by 13 for Ryan Dirckx and eight from Jake Christienson. No other Cannon Falls player had more than five points.

“I thought our defensive effort was outstanding tonight,” said Randolph head coach Kent Otte. “We held them to 13 first-half points. Our free throws down the stretch helped seal the win.”