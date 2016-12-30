Boys Basketball: Rockets' defense holds off Bombers
With 14 points from Grand Otte and three 3-pointers as part of an 11-point effort by Carsyn Gunderson, Randolph was able to win Thursday's battle of Lake Byllesby against Cannon Falls, 54-48, in the Cannon Falls-Randolph Holiday Tournament at Randolph.
Joey Erickson and Andrew Wenstrom added eight points apiece for the Rockets, followed by seven for Calvin Stoesz.
The Bombers got a game-high 16 points from Cobie Vagts, followed by 13 for Ryan Dirckx and eight from Jake Christienson. No other Cannon Falls player had more than five points.
“I thought our defensive effort was outstanding tonight,” said Randolph head coach Kent Otte. “We held them to 13 first-half points. Our free throws down the stretch helped seal the win.”